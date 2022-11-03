Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 508 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Ovintiv were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,987,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ovintiv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after buying an additional 267,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $63.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

