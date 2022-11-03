Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 639 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

