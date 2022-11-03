Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 230

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($2.77) to GBX 230 ($2.66) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.66) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($2.89) to GBX 240 ($2.77) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($3.82) to GBX 215 ($2.49) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 266 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 270.38 ($3.13).

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 198.70 ($2.30) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 200.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 224.03. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 171.70 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.70 ($3.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 993.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £100,800.96 ($116,546.38).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

