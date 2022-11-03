Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.50) to €9.50 ($9.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.00) to €8.50 ($8.50) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

