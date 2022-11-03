DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

