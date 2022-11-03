DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DHX. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DHX opened at $6.20 on Thursday. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $300.70 million, a P/E ratio of 620.62, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.22.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth $61,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

