Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.09. 35,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

