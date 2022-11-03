Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $94.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,812. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

