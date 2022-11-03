DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $16.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

DISH stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. DISH Network has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.81.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,840,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,100.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 453,585 shares of company stock valued at $8,040,360. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 54.2% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

