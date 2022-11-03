Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Up to $29.90

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.90, but opened at $31.99. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $693.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

