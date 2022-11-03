Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.09

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 1739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSEY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Diversey Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversey by 429.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Diversey in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversey in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Diversey by 110.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diversey in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

