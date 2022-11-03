Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lowered by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $247.35. 11,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,993. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.