Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DMZPY opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $46.01.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.
