DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLY opened at $13.09 on Thursday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 83,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 71,946 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

