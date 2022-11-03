Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Lowered to C$15.25 at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DREUF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

