Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.10-1.14 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.23. 2,169,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,134. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

