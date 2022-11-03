East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

EWBC stock opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

