Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.46.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $150.61 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.64. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Eaton by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 339.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.