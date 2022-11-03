Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Down 0.9 %

EOS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 83,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,646. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

