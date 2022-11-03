Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $15.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

