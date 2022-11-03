Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,820. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

