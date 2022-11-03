Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE EVN opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

