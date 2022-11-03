Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

ETJ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 124,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.