Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EVG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.85. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,062. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
