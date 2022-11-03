Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EVT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 78,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,382. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 131,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

