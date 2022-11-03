Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE ETB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,985. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $176,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.