Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

ETV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $16.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 135,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 49,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 170,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

