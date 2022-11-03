Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EXD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 48,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $167,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

