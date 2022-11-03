eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Benchmark from $66.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho dropped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.