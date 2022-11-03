Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $169.00 to $143.00. The company traded as low as $133.66 and last traded at $133.81, with a volume of 10075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.23.
ECL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.41.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab
Ecolab Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.97.
About Ecolab
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecolab (ECL)
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.