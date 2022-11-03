Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $169.00 to $143.00. The company traded as low as $133.66 and last traded at $133.81, with a volume of 10075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.23.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Ecolab Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.4% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.97.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

