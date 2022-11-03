Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Chardan Capital

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EDIT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $886.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.97. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 580.16% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.3% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.8% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

