Efficient Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,895 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.03. 1,060,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,333,141. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41.

