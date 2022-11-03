Efficient Advisors LLC Buys 1,163 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $360,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 228,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $835,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 381,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,624. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.