Efficient Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 294,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

