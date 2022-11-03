Efficient Advisors LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,118,000 after buying an additional 1,894,579 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $372.79. The company had a trading volume of 277,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,876. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.82 and its 200-day moving average is $396.76.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

