Efficient Advisors LLC Has $84.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 7.0% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $84,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.11. 6,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day moving average is $159.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

