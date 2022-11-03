Efficient Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $341.30. The company had a trading volume of 253,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,091. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.