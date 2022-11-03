Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 635 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 180,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.70 and its 200 day moving average is $105.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.