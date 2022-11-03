Elastos (ELA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $275,781.00

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00006834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $28.17 million and approximately $275,781.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

