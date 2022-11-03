Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $343.94.

LLY opened at $354.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

