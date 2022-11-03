Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 31.45.

Shares of EDR traded down 1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 17.42 and a one year high of 35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 22.05.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.24 by 0.08. The firm had revenue of 1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.18 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total transaction of 458,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 144,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 458,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 144,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total value of 746,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at 1,168,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,909 over the last quarter. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

