Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target Lowered to €8.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from €9.75 ($9.75) to €8.50 ($8.50) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ENLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enel from €9.00 ($9.00) to €7.30 ($7.30) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Enel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €5.30 ($5.30) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Enel from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.73.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel Stock Performance

Shares of ENLAY stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Enel has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.