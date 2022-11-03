Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ET opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

