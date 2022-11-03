Energy Web Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.40 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00021004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $139.65 million and $1.40 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token’s launch date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

