Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.05

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.05 ($12.05) and traded as high as €13.27 ($13.27). Engie shares last traded at €13.15 ($13.15), with a volume of 5,233,016 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENGI shares. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($15.50) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.00) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($19.50) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.00 ($18.00) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.06.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

