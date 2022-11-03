Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Lowered to $95.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Entegris stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. Entegris has a one year low of $62.45 and a one year high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,586,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

