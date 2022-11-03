EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPR Properties Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of EPR stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.94. 435,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,462. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 574,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

