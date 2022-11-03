Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.49-$7.59 EPS.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.91. 21,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.73.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equifax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.33.

In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 59.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

