Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces $3.10 Quarterly Dividend

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 3.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

Equinix has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 150.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equinix to earn $28.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $549.25 on Thursday. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $589.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $645.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,873 shares of company stock worth $3,430,109. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,746,000 after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 797,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,304,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,039,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Equinix to $726.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $752.06.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.