Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Raised to 376.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 354.00 to 376.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.22.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $36.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 43,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

